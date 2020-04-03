Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 53,190





The global death toll from coronavirus jumped to 53,190 on Friday.

It has so far infected 1,015,466 people around the world, according to worldometer.

Of them, 750,047 are currently being treated with 37,696 being in serious or critical condition.

So far, 212,229 people have recovered.

On Thursday, Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh, raising the total number of cases in the country to 56. The country has so far confirmed six deaths.

Coronavirus, first reported in China in December last year, is affecting 200 countries and territories around the world and two international cruise ships.

The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

