College student suffering from fever, cold dies in Satkhira









A college student, suffering from fever, cold and respiratory problem, died at his own residence at Narayanpur village in Sadar upazila early Friday.





The deceased was identified as Hasan Ali, 20, a 2nd year student of Jhaudanga College and son of Baharul Islam of the village.





Irad Ali, a member of Balli Union under ward No 6, said Hasan had been suffering from fever, cold, respiratory problem for the last 6-7 days.





Family sources of Hasan said they gave him medicine from a village doctor but it didn’t work and he breathed his last around 12:30 am.





Civil Surgeon Dr Hossain Shafayet said a medical team was sent to the spot but they found that he had no coronavirus-like symptoms.





The samples of the victim will be sent to the IEDCR if the family agrees, he said.





Besides, 49 more overseas returnees were kept in home quarantine in the district in the last 24 hours. With this ,a total of 2,893 people have been kept in home quarantine so far in the district while 696 got released from home quarantine.

