Virus fear stalks Nigeria displaced camps

Sanitation at the Bakassi camp for displaced people is basic - experts fear a catastrophe if the coronavirus takes root. -AFP



Men and women cluster around plastic wash basins hastily set up outside one of northeast Nigeria's sprawling displaced persons' camps, lathering their hands with soap under the gaze of security personnel. The makeshift hygiene facilities are among urgent efforts aimed at warding off the spread of coronavirus among the 1.8 million people displaced across the region by the decade-long Boko Haram insurgency.





Northeast Nigeria has yet to register any confirmed infections, but aid workers fear the virus could rampage through the overcrowded camps a catastrophe for a population already living on the edge. Around the regional capital Maiduguri, hundreds of thousands are crammed into government-controlled camps or huddled in makeshift shelters at unofficial locations.





Running water is rare and conditions are often squalid. "This epidemic is scary, we ardently pray against it," Aishatu Abubakar, a resident of the Bakassi camp housing 30,000 people, told AFP. "It is a double calamity, we have been grappling with insecurity and now this disease has reared its head."





Bunu Bukar Muhammad, co-founder of local charity Smile Mission Healthcare, has been trying to spread the word about coronavirus in the camp setting up facilities and teaching people how to wash their hands correctly. But he admits there are major challenges in the crowded conditions.



"Things like social distancing are quite difficult to adopt in this context," he told AFP. In a bid to prevent infections, the local authorities have banned all "visitors" from entering the camps they control. But those living in the informal settlements that stud the city insist that not enough is being done.







"We have not received any aid at all," said Umar Gwoza, who lives with his family at one of the unofficial sites. "We are in need of hand gloves, face masks and hand sanitiser to protect ourselves."





More than 10 years of jihadist rebellion has left northeast Nigeria in no state to deal with a global pandemic. Only half of the roughly 700 health facilities in Borno state the epicenter of the violence are still working and many have been damaged by the fighting. "There is no health system to contain that virus and the sick. It will spread like wildfire and affect all involved, including security," said one United Nations worker on condition of anonymity.





"It is really scary." Those living in the camps are no strangers to the spread of diseases. Cholera has broken out repeatedly and aid workers are falling back on their experience of dealing with other diseases to try to stave off coronavirus. But an easily transmitted virus could prove devastating in the camps even if the average age of the population is young.





"For the IDPs (internally displaced people), if they get infected and need more help they can't get it," the UN worker said. "Their immune system will be easily compromised because of poor diet and other conditions like poor sanitation and lack of water. Their situation could be dire."





---AFP, Abuja





Leave Your Comments