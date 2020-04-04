Customers desert S Korea's animal cafes

Animal lovers who are not able to keep pets at home come to the cafes to relax. -AFP



A beige feline paces between two Gaudi-style columns at the empty 2 Cats cafe in Seoul, with upturned stools standing on the tables where humans sat to play with them in pre-virus days.Along with coffee, South Korea's animal cafes offer the chance to cuddle companion creatures like dogs or cats for customers who cannot keep one themselves.





Business has been devastated by the coronavirus outbreak, with South Koreans staying at home under social distancing guidelines, and tourism disappearing. But unlike other firms, these cafes cannot lay off staff as they have to look after the animals. Many also provide encounters with more exotic species.







Meerkats and raccoons are particularly popular both have behavior patterns endearing to human eyes although the trade in these creatures faces heavy opposition from animal rights groups.







A family of wallabies their names Alkong and Dalkong translate as "Lovey" and "Dovey" looked sheepish when caught stealing bananas at the Eden Meerkat Friends Cafe in the tourist district of Myeongdong. Staff member Kim Min-ji said customers were down to one or two a day.





South Korea was among the earliest countries to be hit outside China, where the coronavirus first emerged, and for a time had the world's second-largest outbreak before it was largely brought under control through a widespread testing drive.







Customers said the animals helped to put them at ease in the tense times of the pandemic. Hong Chan-wook and his girlfriend were the only visitors at the Eden Meerkat Friends Cafe on a weekday afternoon, and he told AFP: "After spending all my time at home and being bored, I feel healed by meeting these adorable new animals."





