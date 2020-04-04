Curfew imposed in Saudi Arabia's 3 areas

A picture taken on July 28, 2017 shows a general view of a cars driving down a street in the Saudi city of Taif. -AFP





A curfew in Saudi Arabia's Dammam, Taif and Qatif will start on Friday 3p.m. until further notice, state news agency SPA reported, citing Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior.An exception will be made to services and activities previously announced by the ministry. The decision is part of the country's efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.





Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday five deaths from coronavirus and said that 165 new cases have been detected. Of the new cases, 48 were detected in Makkah and 46 in Madinah. The interior ministry implemented a 24-hour curfew in the two holy cities on Thursday. to limit the spread of coronavirus, reports Arab News.





From Friday, the curfew will begin at 3 p.m. (1200 GMT) instead of 7 pm in the city of Dammam and the governorates of Taif and al-Qatif, SPA said, quoting a senior interior ministry official. The curfew is lifted at 6 am. Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,885 infections and 21 deaths, the most among any of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, which also include Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.





The port of Dammam, on the Gulf, is a main entry point for supplies for the oil industry centered in the eastern region and for the rest of the kingdom.







