Richa burns wooden ladle while cooking





While some actors are enjoying cooking amidst the coronavirus lockdown, actress RichaChadha is also trying but seems caught on totally unfamiliar ground. On Wednesday, the 'Fukrey' star took to Instagram Stories to share how poor her culinary skills were by posting a picture of a burnt wooden ladle. "Only I can burn the damn ladle along with the food," Richa wrote. Richa also shared that she's not able to read the scripts at home as she's busy doing household chores. Speaking of Richa's personal life, she and her beau Ali Fazal have postponed their wedding to latter half of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic. They were scheduled to tie the knot in April.



