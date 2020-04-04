Vidya urges people to practice social distancing



Vidya Balan while following the lockdown strictly has shared an exclusive video with Koimoi in which the actress has opened up about how we need to stand together during these times of crisis. Vidya advised people to stay home and take care of their health.





In the video Vidya said, "Ye beshak hum sabkeliyeekbohot hi kathinaurmushkilsamayhai. Aur ye hum Hindustaniyokikhasiyathaiki koi bhimushkilaatihai to hum sab sathkhaderehtehai. Lekin is waqtsathkhaderehnekamatlabhaiki hum sab ekdoosre se dooribanayerakhein. Ghar par rahiye, apnakhayalrakhiye. Stay home, stay safe. (This period is difficult for all of us. And this is a specialty of Indians that they stand together in the times of crisis and beat it.







But at this moment standing together means maintaining social distancing. Stay home, stay safe)." Other actors who have participated on our #LOCKDOWNCORONA initiative are Varun Sharma, DivyaDutta, Sohum Shah, RJ Mantra, ZaheerIqbal and many more. On the work front Vidya with be next seen in 'Shakuntala Devi' biopic and before the lockdown was shooting for 'Sherni'.





---Agencies

