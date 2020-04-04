Animation film 'Surviving 71' gets release date

'Surviving 71-An Untold Story of an Unknown War,' the first ever feature animated film in 2D inspired by true events from the Liberation War of Bangladesh, has revealed its official release date over social media recently.





The film is set for release on December 16, 2021, marking the Victory Day of Bangladesh, celebrating the half-century of country's freedom. The announcement came out on March 26, on the occasion of Independence Day of Bangladesh.





Taking to Facebook, writer and director of the film, Canada-based Bangladeshi internationally-renowned visual effects producer and filmmaker Wahid Ibn Reza shared the news and posted on his timeline: "Happy Independence Day my motherland! One year ago on this day we started our journey for #Surviving71. Hopefully in 2021, on the 50th anniversary of our freedom we will be able to release it for the world!"





On the other hand, a new animated series titled 'StarBeam', for pre-school children, is going to be release on Netflix very soon. Wahid Ibn Reza has worked as Creative Consultant for the show during development period of the show. It was his one of its kind project in North America, he informed.





Moreover, Wahid Ibn Reza has also worked as a consultant in an upcoming Netflix film titled 'Extraction'. The poster of the film was released on March 30. Starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead role, the film is about a man named Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), a black market mercenary who is tasked with the job of rescuing the son of an international crime lord. Written by Joe Russo, the film directed by Sam Hargrave.

Leave Your Comments