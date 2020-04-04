Mamunur Rashid joins journos to help the distressed





The capital is nearly under lock down because of the coronavirus. This is affecting the lives of low-income people. Mamunur Rashid, a cultural activist and actor, has come forth to stand beside them in their time of need in association with 'ShangbadikUdbekShangbadikUddog'.





He supplies rice, potato, pulses to the 'Journalist Concern Journalist Initiatives-JCJI'. JCJI BD convener Sultan Ahmed receives these supplies. However, Mamunur Rashid did not agree to take any picture regarding this.





Mamunur Rashid said, "Bangladesh is also going through a difficult time because of the global disaster coronavirus. I am impressed by the way journalists stand by the common people in times of crisis. I have become a small partner in their initiative. This is not something for publicity.JCJI BD has been providing food assistance to various areas of the capital since March 27. JCJI BD is also working on spreading anti-bacterial. I am very happy to be a partner to them."





It has been reported that JCJI is distributing various essentials to low-income people from food to medicine to prevent coronavirus spread by receiving small amounts of money from people of various strata. Meanwhile, assistance has been given among the low-income people of different professions in the streets. This support will be carried out in some slums very soon too.

