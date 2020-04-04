Fahmida Nabi's heart cries for the country





Famous singer Fahmida Nabi is stuck in London because of the horrors of the coronavirus situation. The musician got stuck there with her daughter while visiting her younger sister.







The singer had traveled to the UK about a month ago with her daughter. They were supposed to return to Dhaka at the end of their visit. But she is stuck in the UK due to a lockdown situation in the country caused by coronavirus infection. Despite the lockdown, she is worried about her country.





FahmidaNabi said, "All of us are at home. We can see the sky from atop the seven storied home of Antora. There is a nice lake here; I can see the rain water on the window glass. The sun light comes into the house despite the cold weather. Everything gets very quiet right after the sun sets. Everything adds up for a different feeling. Every year I come and visit, this time I didn't get to move anywhere.







Everything got locked down before the situation could be comprehended. This town is very quiet and this lock down has caused it to get quieter. My heart cries for my country." During this time of the coronavirus, FahmidaNabi is thinking about various things. She said, "Nobody could ever think that something like this could ever take place on earth.







Everything was going as usual. We were not used to such a situation. Suddenly, the entire planet came to a standstill. There is no discrimination between people anymore. Everyone is locked inside their homes. Coronavirus infection can come under control, if everyone stays at home. I have always been thinking about Bangladesh while staying indoors. Now I can feel for my country even more."

