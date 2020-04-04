NZ batsman Daniel Flynn calls time on career



New Zealand batsman Daniel Flynn, who represented the side in 49 internationals, has called time on a 16-year long competitive career.





Flynn, who made his New Zealand debut in the Lord's Test in 2008, scored 1,325 runs across all three formats in an international career comprising of 24 Tests, 20 one-day internationals and five Twenty20 Internationals. He played his last Test in 2013 against South Africa.





Having made his first-class debut in 2005, Flynn played 135 matches in the long format, most of them for the Northern Districts. He finishes with 7,815 runs to his name at an average of 35.04, including 21 centuries. He was a prolific run-scorer for Northern Districts, accumulating 6,265 runs to finish second on the list of highest run-getters in first-class games for the side. "Representing your country is the ultimate for any cricketer; it's what you dream of as a kid.



so to have achieved it is something I look back on with immense satisfaction," said Flynn."The people I've played alongside throughout my career stand out for me; they're not just good cricketers, but good people, who I've learned plenty from both on and off the field. Winning trophies for Northern Districts alongside these guys was always special, and those are memories that I will never forget."



