S Alam Group donates 2,000 PPEs for doctors in Ctg



S Alam Group, one of the country's leading industrial groups, has donated 2,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to help the medical practitioners in Chattogram.





Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Chattogram Mohammad Ilias Hossain received the PPEs from Mohammad Akizuddin, Private Secretary (PS) to S Alam group chairman Saiful Alam Masud, in a simple ceremony held at local circuit house on Friday, reports BSS.





Ilias Hossain said that the PPE is one of the biggest issues in Bangladesh at this time of the Corona epidemic.He said PPEs have arrived in our country from China side by side the industrialists of our country are also coming forward regarding this issue. "We got 2,000 PPEs from S Alam Group today," he said.





Ilias said "We will provide sufficient PPEs not only to public hospitals but also private hospitals." Akizuddin said 3,000 more PPEs will also be given on Monday.

