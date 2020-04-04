Economic freefall looms



Global cases of the new coronavirus have shot past 1 million with more than 53,000 fatalities, a Reuters tally showed on Friday, as death tolls soared in the United States and western Europe while the world economy nosedived.





In the space of just 24 hours, 6,095 infected people died - nearly twice the total number of deaths in China, where the virus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, originated. Atop the grim tally of officially reported data are Italy, with 13,915 deaths, and Spain, with 10,935. But the United States is becoming the new epicenter, with 243,635 cases - by far the most of any nation - and 5,887 deaths.





In China, where draconian containment measures stabilized the epidemic, coronavirus "martyrs" will be mourned on Saturday with a three-minute silence.Though the official figures are shocking enough, health experts and even some governments acknowledge they do not capture the full spread.



The virus mostly goes undetected in people with minor symptoms or none at all.With airlines largely grounded, businesses closed, layoffs mounting and millions of people under lockdown, the economic fallout is set to be worse than the 2008 financial crisis.Rather, comparisons are being drawn with such traumatic periods as World War Two or the 1930s global Depression





