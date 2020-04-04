Merkel ends her self- quarantine





German Chancellor Angela Merkel has ended her self-quarantine and is returning to the chancellery on Friday after her tests for COVID-19 infection came back negative, her spokesman said. Merkel self-isolated on 22 March after it turned out that a doctor who gave her a vaccine against pneumococcal infection later tested positive for COVID-19, reports Sputniknews.com. As of 3 April, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany stands at 84,794, with 1,107 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the number of infected people has reached 1,018,948, with more than 53,000 deaths.

