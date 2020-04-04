Virus cases now 61 in Bangladesh





Five more new coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases were detected in the country overnight, raising the number of the confirmed coronavirus cases to 61 while its toll remained static at six. Health Minister Zahid Maleque came up with the information while telling a virtual briefing at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city on Friday.





Zahid Maleque said, "Five more persons have tested positive with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the number of the confirmed cases to 61."







Director General of DGHS Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad also addressed the briefing. Joining the media briefing online, the health minister said six people have so far died since the confirmation of coronavirus positive cases in the country on March 8.





"Under the guidance of honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina all organizations concerned are working with more dedication and sincerity to contain the spread of Covid-19," he said.





Maleque urged the medical professionals of both government and private hospitals to remain present at their respective workplaces during such a critical time of the country to provide healthcare facilities to the people.





The minister simultaneously requested both print and electronic media to practice objective journalism through projecting real picture of coronavirus situation alongside playing a role in creating mass awareness on the deadly virus.





Leave Your Comments