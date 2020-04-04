Independent TV journo COVID-19 positive





Forty-seven employees of private television channel Independent have been put on home-quarantine after one of their colleagues tested positive for coronavirus.







''This is to inform everyone that one of our colleagues has tested positive for COVID-19. He is in institutional quarantine now and recovering fast,'' M Shamsur Rahman, the Editor-in-Chief of the channel disclosed it through a video message on Friday.





He said they have also identified people having close contact with the patient. ''They've been sent on home-quarantine. My colleague, who tested positive, attended office for the last time on March 26. No one among other colleagues is showing symptoms of infection,'' added Shamsur Rahman.





The employee of the Independent TV tested positive two days ago, said the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Friday.





