A Bangladeshi died from coronavirus in Jackson Heights of New York on Friday morning.





The deceased was identified as Nur Mohammad Patwary Pran, 84, hailing from Faridganj upazila.

His son Mahbubur Rahman Milon, said that his father, having some other old age complications, infected with coronavirus several days ago and he was at home quarantine.





He died around 10am of Bangladesh time.





Nur Mohammad along with his family members went to America in 2004.

