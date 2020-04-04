Bangladesh confirms 2 more deaths from coronavirus; 9 new cases detected





Two more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh, raising the death toll to eight, according to Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research(IEDCR).





Besides, nine other people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the number of such cases in the country to 70, said IEDCR direcor Meerjady Sabrian Flora in an online briefing.

The global death toll from coronavirus jumped to 59,203 on Saturday.





It has so far infected 1,117,918 people around the world, according to worldometer.





Coronavirus, first reported in China in December last year, is affecting 205 countries and territories around the world and two international cruise ships.

