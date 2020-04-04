Mother, son electrocuted in Gaibandha





A woman and her son were electrocuted at Nurpur village in Sadullapur upazila on Friday night.





The deceased were identified as Sadhona Rani, 45, and her son Utpal, 18, a college student.





Quoting family members, Masud Rana, officer-in-charge of Sadullapur Police Station, said Utpal came in contact with an illegal electric wire of a brick field while he was spraying insecticide at a paddy field of local Moni Miah and died on the spot in the afternoon.





As Utpal was not returning home at night his mother went to the field and found his son lying on it.She got electrocuted when she tried to rescue her son around 9pm.





On information, police recovered the bodies.





