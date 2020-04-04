Bangladesh’s situation better than Europe, USA: Quader on coronavirus





The coronavirus situation in Bangladesh is better than developed countries in Europe and the USA, ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said Saturday.

He made this remark at an online media conference from his official residence.

Quader, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said that considering the situation, all kinds of public transport will remain suspended until April 11 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

But, emergency services, fuel, medicine, vehicles carrying perishable goods and relief materials and ambulance will remain out of the purview of the restriction, he added.





He said cargo vehicles will not be allowed to carry passengers.

Quader called on his party leaders, affiliate organisations to come forward to help low-income and distressed people during this pandemic.

Bangladesh on Saturday reported nine new coronavirus cases taking the total number to 70 and confirmed two deaths raising the number to eight.

The global death toll from coronavirus jumped to 59,203 on Saturday.





It has so far infected 1,117,918 people around the world, according to Worldometer.

Coronavirus, first reported in China in December last year, is affecting 205 countries and territories around the world and two international cruise ships.

