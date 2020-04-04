12 including nurse with coronavirus symptoms being treated: RMCH





The Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) is currently treating 12 people, including one of its nurses, who have been showing symptoms of coronavirus but their condition is improving fast, the hospital authorities said Saturday.

RMCH Medicine Department Associate Prof Azizul Haque Azaz said the condition of most of them has improved and they will be released soon.

However, three males among them will be under close observation while the nurse has been kept in institutional isolation at the hospital as she has been suffering from fever for the last ten days and has other coronavirus symptoms, he added.

Earlier on April 1, a coronavirus testing laboratory was launched at RMCH and samples of eight persons were sent to the lab as of Friday.

Five samples were tested at RMCH laboratory so far and all of them tested negative, said the hospital sources.

Rajshahi District Administration sources on Saturday said altogether 2,959 people returned home in the district since March 1.

Among them, 1,080 were sent to home quarantine.

Meanwhile, four more people were sent to home quarantine in the last 20 hours, said the district administration sources adding that 766 of the total quarantined people got release letters.

Bangladesh on Saturday reported nine new coronavirus cases and two deaths. So far, the country has confirmed 70 cases and eight deaths.

The global death toll from coronavirus jumped to 59,203 on Saturday.





COVID-19 has so far infected 1,117,918 people around the world, according to Worldometer.

Coronavirus, first reported in China in December last year, is affecting 205 countries and territories around the world and two international cruise ships.





