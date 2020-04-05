Diner Sheshe





"I was raised in a male dominated culture, where women weren't allowed to step out of the house; and even if they did, they could only work in conventional roles such as teaching or banking. Eager to break this mindset, I not only did chemical engineering -- a male dominated field, but also took up a job that came with unusual work hours.





I'm one of the first Female Night Shift officers in my company, managing a workforce of 80 men in 2 plants. When I'd initially joined HUL, I was concerned about working the night shift because let's face it, it's not always safe for women. But, I couldn't have been more wrong. My team was so welcoming and supportive.





On my first shift, I was really nervous and didn't know how they'd react to female superior. But they encouraged me and told me things like, 'Madam, no lady has ever done it before! If you need any help, please let us know.'







This one time, a machine broke down and I wasn't able to figure it out. The team is picked up by a company bus and dropped outside the factory, and each worker has to sanitize himself every hour. We've equipped them with protective gear and everything from the bus to the machines is sanitized. We're also actively following social distancing.





Everyone is putting in their 100%. In fact, I was chatting with one of our team members and asked him why he still comes in even though he doesn't need to, he said, 'I'm doing this for the society and my child -- I want my baby to be born in a safe world. And I'm willing to do everything I can to make it happen.'





To show them our love and appreciation, we've even given them safety kits for their families.





The other day I overheard one of the team members telling another, 'If we back out now, we'll be facing a crisis that affects us, our kids, our families and our society. So why not help while we can?' That's what keeps us going -- the simple fact that we're needed, and it is our privilege to serve.



