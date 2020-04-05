Russian church leader tours Moscow to halt coronavirus

Patriarch Kirill, head of Russia's Orthodox Church, conducts a service at a cathedral after driving the holy icon of the Virgin Mary around the city streets to pray for the end of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Moscow, Russia on Friday. -Reuters



Patriarch Kirill, the head of Russia's influential Orthodox Church, drove a holy icon around the streets of Moscow in a procession of cars on Friday, as the country fights to halt the spread of the coronavirus.





The icon of the Virgin Mary was driven 109 kilometers (68 miles) in a procession of sleak black cars shown on state television and was brought to a cathedral in Moscow for a service. Patriarch Kirill has said he would use the drive to pray for the end of the coronavirus outbreak and appealed to Russians to respect and follow restrictions introduced by the authorities to stem the contagion, Interfax news agency reported.





Moscow, the epicenter of Russia's coronavirus outbreak, has been in lockdown since Monday and many regions across the country have since imposed similar measures. Russia has reported 4,149 coronavirus cases and 34 deaths. Some Orthodox priests have taken to helicopters or planes with icons, flying above some Russian regions while singing and praying in the hope of halting the virus.





Muscovites have been under a strict lockdown since Monday, with residents allowed to leave their homes only for essential shopping, medical emergencies, to walk pets or to take out rubbish.





Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in his blog Thursday evening that these measures would be extended, but announced that a plan to issue official passes for moving around the city using quick response (QR) codes would not go ahead for now.He said this could come up for discussion again if the virus situation worsens or more people flout rules on staying home.





From Thursday, Muscovites diagnosed with the virus whose health allows them to stay at home and quarantined family members have to consent to monitoring of their movements using satellite location capability on mobile phones. Moscow is also using facial recognition cameras to watch for breaches of quarantine. "We will have to live through hard times," Sobyanin said.





The lockdown has been extended across almost all regions, and parliament has approved a coronavirus-focused package of legislation including prison terms of up to seven years for those who cause multiple deaths by flouting protective measures.





---Reuters, Moscow





