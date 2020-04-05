Chinese customs seize 2 kg of wildlife products



Customs in north China's Hebei Province have seized 2.3 kg of products made of wild animals and a specimen of a hawksbill turtle, local customs authorities said Saturday.





The seized items included rhino and antelope horns, ivory products and dried seahorses, said a customs officer. Those items involved two illegal wildlife product smuggling cases, which were cracked by the Shijiazhuang Customs from March 27 to April 1.





"Smuggling of wild animals and wildlife products will not only endanger the wildlife but also affect the balance of the ecosystem," said the officer, adding that the customs will step up efforts to crack down on the illegal smuggling cases.





On Feb. 24, the country's top legislature adopted a decision on thoroughly prohibiting the illegal trade of wildlife and eliminating the consumption of wild animals.





---AP, Hebei

