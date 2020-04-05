SRK joins fight against coronavirus





Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, through his four companies Red Chillies Entertainment, Kolkata Knight Riders, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX, has announced a series of initiatives to help fight the coronavirus menace in India. "My team and I have discussed ways to contribute in our own modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives, which we hope will make a small difference, " Khan said.





The companies will initially focus only on Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. In a joint statement, Khan and his companies listed out seven initiatives to ensure basic essential to those that are deprived of them. His IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will donate to the PM CARES fund.Red Chillies Entertainment will donate to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund.







KKR and Meer Foundation will donate 50,000 personal protective equipment's to Maharashtra and West Bengal governments. Meer foundation, along with EkSaath - The Earth Foundation will provide food to over 5,500 families and set up a kitchen to produce 2,000 cooked meals for household and hospitals that need them.





