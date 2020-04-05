Alia's writing aspirations





Alia Bhatt is not just putting up videos of workouts and washing hands during the lockdown but is spending it bettering her craft. The actress is actually doing an online certification course on creative writing from an international institute. "Alia comes from a very creative family and it is but evident that the actress - who was goaded into doing her own lines for her film 'Sadak 2' by her father and director Mahesh Bhatt - has been taking the course. Alia is not really a writer, but she has also been putting together essays and other stuff, and will be writing a detailed script at the completion of the course. Her sister Shaheen is also a good writer, her half-sister Pooja is also a director like her father, and so it won't be long before we see her name in the credit list of films which does not fall under the starring category," says an industry source. Alia was slated to start shooting 'Takht' with Karan Johar, but it has now been put on hold as the film was to have its schedules in Italy and Spain - two countries that have been heavily affected by COVID-19.



Leave Your Comments