Faruk to support 5000 helpless people





The world has come to a standstill because of coronavirus. All kinds of activities have stopped. All sectors have been affected by the varies. Bangladesh is also not exempt from coronavirus' effects. Already, the disease has caused a number of deaths. Under the government's directive to contain the virus, ordinary people are in quarantine.





In this situation, Faruk, a famous legendary film star of Bengali cinema, stood beside the poor and helpless. He arranged food for five thousand people for seven days.







This is confirmed by the legendary actor to Bangladesh Post. Faruk is a Member of Parliament elected from Dhaka-17 in the capital. So, Thursday he distributed relief among the Korail slum dwellers in his area. The actor said that he would distribute relief to the poor in Banani, as well as the Sattala slum of the capital.





About this, Faruk said, "Everyone must work together to prevent coronavirus. At the behest of Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, I have tried to work humanity. If you stand beside a helpless person, you feel this self-satisfaction. I would request you all to be at home, all to be safe.







As a Member of Parliament, I have provided food items to the poor in the constituency. I will distribute it today as well. Everyone please pray for me so that I can serve the people well."





Asked whether he was doing anything special for helpless filmmakers and artistes, Faruk said, 'I am a film person. I have a special love for the people in the industry. I'm secretly trying to do something for people in the film world. Shilpu Samitis are also working. I believe we can ill overcome this misery. '

Leave Your Comments