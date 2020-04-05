Eight artists' song 'AmraKorbo Joy'

Tanvir Khan, BappaMazumder, AnkhiAlamgir, Nancy, Mir Masum, Mila, D RockstarShubho, Kishore Das. -Collected





The world has stopped because of coronavirus. People around the world are suffering. The whole world is fighting against it. Fear and panic have gripped people. Everyone is stuck in their house. Roads are empty. Some people are busy day and night in the service of the people.







They are risking their lives. Among them are doctors, nurses, army, police, journalists and voluntary organizations. Day and night these exhausted people are constantly serving humanity.







A song has been dedicated to the brave warriors called 'AmraKorbo Joy'. It is being made with the initiative of Channel Nine's head of program and head of events Tanvir Khan. This song is popular around the world and was sung by some of the most popular Bangladeshi artists at home.







Popular music director Mir Masum did the music arrangement and sound design of this song. BappaMajumder, Nancy, AnkhiAlamgir, Mila, D RockstarShuvo, SharminRauma, Kishore Das, NishitaBarua, Liza, Kornia, Ayesha Mousumi, AI Raju, Aanchal, Sheniz Islam, Samira and Konal have voiced the song.







Roman Rahman and Shuvo DS played the guitar for the track. Tanvir Khan posted it on his Facebook with the video. Regarding this, the music director Mir Masum said, "We are in our house, but we want to dedicate this song to those who are risking their lives and working day and night. Thanks to Tanvir'sbhai for taking this initiative."

