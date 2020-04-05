India's Great Long March

A view of India’s Ahmedabad amid lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak. -Reuters





China's legendary chairman Mao Zedong took his Red Army on a great long march across China to save the fighting nucleus of his Communist Party in the 1930s.





It was a well-thought strategic requirement for Asia's greatest revolutionary leader. But Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has now forced tens of thousands of migrant workers to walk back home from their workplaces which are hundreds , at times thousands of kilometres, away. Specially from states like Maharastra and Kerala , where the coronavirus has taken a substantial toll.





The sudden declaration of a 21-day nationwide lockdown on the night of March 24 by Modi has pushed India's huge population of migrant workers to the streets. With nowhere to stay because landlords were unwilling to keep them anticipating failure of rent payment with no work around, the workers were left with no choice but to return home, often far away in some other state.







With trains and buses shut down along with flights, the footsoldiers of India's economic growth for the last three decades were left in the lurch, with no choice but to walk back .





The distress caused is unimaginable but the government is silent about it. Neither has India Inc come up to help -- except for a lone offer by the private airlines Spicejet chairman to use passenger aircrafts to fly back migrant labour from Delhi and Mumbai.







The sight of daily wage labourer Bunty walking back 150kms to his Uttar Pradesh village from Delhi with a ten-month old child on his shoulders left many TV viewers upset, angry and disguted . The outpouring on the social media said it all. " Have a heart , Prime Minister," said a netizen. " He has none, have you forgotten demonetisation 2015," reminded another.





The current distress far exceeds the one during the 2015 disastrous demonetisation of India's 500 and 1000 rupee notes which forced millions of Indians, mostly poor, endure long queues to change currency in haste, fearing lack of essential supplies and food. "This is trademark Modi. Make a sudden announcement without imagining the public distress it would cause," summed up a Facebook user.





In the fight against Covid, Modi admittedly had no real choice. With India's public health infrastructure clearly inadequate to handle a huge pandemic like COVID, a nationwde lockdown was the only option. But Modi's government was slow to respond initially to the pandemic threat.





In January when COVID was already raging in China, Modi and his lieutenants were busy toppling the Congress-led government in India's large state of Madhya Pradesh. Amidst rampant horse-trading, the BJP managed to wean away a young Congress princeling Jyotiraditya Scindia with his band of 22 legislators .





The Congress government collapsed and BJP could form its own . Even after COVID had spread to Europe , Modi and his ministers were gathering in huge numbers at events like the marraige of J.P Nadda's son. Nadda is national president of BJP. Some BJP leaders including legislators were advocating consumption of cow dung and urine to fight the virus and one senior BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh even said "nothing will happen to us , our 33 million Gods will save us."







In mid-March, the Modi government woke up to the threat finally-- much after state governments like West Bengal, Kerala and Delhi had got into the act. But while the state governments were pressing ahead with brief lockdowns and pushing social distancing through thoughtfully crafted media-driven campaigns , Modi suddenly took to TV and announced the nationwide lockdown, giving only four hours for people to respond.







That forced tens of thousands of poor migrant labourers like Bunty on the street, with families including minors.







The government announced aRs 1.70 lakh crore package (“Gareeb Kalyan Yojana”) to alleviate the hardship of the poor hit by economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. But poll analyst-turned-politician YogendraYadav took to Twitter to expose the statistical claim of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying the allocation scheme-wise she announced only adds up to Rs 1.20 lakh crores.







With India's public health infrastructure clearly inadequate to handle a pandemic like COVID-19, a nationwide lockdown was the only option. But Modi 's government was slow to respond initially to the pandemic threat.





In January, when the virus was on the rampage in China, Modi and his lieutenants were busy toppling the Congress-led government in India's largest state, Madhya Pradesh. Horse-trading enabled the BJP managed to wean away a Congress princeling Jyotiraditya Scindia with his band of 22 legislators. The Congress government collapsed and BJP formed the government.







Even after COVID had spread to Europe, Modi and his ministers were gathering in huge numbers at events like the marriage of party President J.P Nadda's son. Some BJP leaders including legislators were advocating consumption of cow dung and urine to fight the virus and one senior BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh even said "nothing will happen to us, our 33 million Gods will save us."







In mid-March, the Modi government woke up to the threat finally-- much after State governments like West Bengal, Kerala and Delhi had got into the act. But while the State governments were pressing ahead with brief lockdowns and pushing social distancing through thoughtfully crafted media-driven campaigns, Modi suddenly took to TV and announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24, giving only four hours for people to respond.







Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor was bitterly critical that the woes of such a huge population has not been factored into planning an abrupt lockdown.





“From Demonetisation to the lockdown now, the Modi government has displayed a criminal lack of sensitivity to the distress of the poor and the most vulnerable," Tharoor said.







This week, one labourer died after walking 200 kms on an empty stomach. Many are calling this the biggest human exodus in the sub-continent since the Partition. Others are pointing to how a sudden lockdown announcement is defeating the very purpose of it by forcing tens of thousands to congregate at places like railway stations, bus stations or inter-state border checkpoints. Modi sought apology from the Indian people this week over his radio show "Mann ki Baat" , perhaps realising the anger piling up at the grassroots.





One FB user called him Modi-bin-Tughluq after the mediavel Indian sultan who had forced thousands to walk from Delhi to a proposed capital Daulatabad down south . Another said there was a clear pattern to Modi's insensitivity reflected first in demonestisation, then in imposing GST as a 'double whammy', then in pushing for NRC in Assam and rendering two million potentially stateless and now this nationwide lockdown without enough notice.



The writer is a columnist. He worked for BBC.

