To HPM: proposals to save lives amid Padma Bridge cheers





Bangladeshis, majority of whom are locked down at their homes amid coronavirus fear, had a moment of cheer to take their minds off from the daily bored life with an announcement on the progress of the Padma bridge, but to avoid a disaster on the health front I would like to humbly make two proposals although I am sure those are already under your consideration.





Under your prudent leadership which has no precedence except for our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country has fared well so far in fighting the Satan called coronavirus or COVID-19.





You have made us proud to call ourselves Bangladeshis by taking the country great heights on all fronts.







On 1 April 2020, Bangladeshis had a moment of cheers when it was announced that the last 42nd pier of the pride Padma Bridge project was completed despite the attack of the big bug and where all kinds of activities had slowed down. Hooray! Joy Bangla!







Thus you have won the first step of the battle against the coronavirus and definitely all same people are looking upto you at this time of global crisis that with your strong farsighted leadership the virus will be defeated totally and buried for good.





Army Chief Gen. M. Aziz Ahmed told this author "Army will do everything possible under the prudent leadership of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to fight the virus and remain deployed as long as the government requires." Thus the maximum strength stands by the prime minister.







However, amid the most coveted gift the nation got on 01 April 20 and health ministry reports indicating that Bangladesh's virus status has not become epidemic, but a natural outbreak like any other disease, the fear is the tendency to violate laid down rules is worrisome with Pahel Boishak, the Bengali new year's day, just around the corner.





With troops deployed on top of police, the insane lot of people are violating "stay Home" rules under one pretext or the other. The educated, but insane ones too, along with those who do not understand the gravity of the current situation are breaking the ban.





The extension of the 10-day anti-coronavirus holiday or break until 11 April is a welcome decision, but is it not little early?





Considering our tendency to violate the rules to contain the virus, I would like to propose its extension until 15 April 20 so that none can gather to celebrate Pohel Boishak. The danger is immense if major gatherings take place on that day by some insane people of the country as it has every risk of spreading the deadly virus.





If that happens, then we are likely to have the case of India where a Muslim congregation at Nizamuddin Awlia's vicinity triggered the current state.





That will cost Bangladesh many lives and those unhappy with the low rate of infection as well as death from the virus, a good opportunity to shout at you as your current success in dealing with the crisis will overturn.





I have already written that the armed forces needed the "teeth" and police the "fangs," but with the current state of violations imposing curfew may be considered at least until 15 April. This will also help avoid any unpleasant incident as the security forces go tough to ensure total respect for the life-saving rules.





Any legal and due action by all the security forces must not be allowed to be criticised at this time of crisis as we need to save lives first.





The last proposal is, to me, a vital one too.





Before the end of the special holiday, return of Dhakaites from other parts of the country must be planned so that it is done in phases.





The 64 districts may be divided into five sections with fixed dates for return. Every returnee must be tested at the port of arrival --- bus stands, ferry terminals and train stations --- with address/contact listed.





The sudden onrush from all the 64 districts will be chaotic and risky for Dhaka which has at least 20 million residents in normal times.





It is no point being kind and considerate as some insane people will violate rules and put the nation in danger. Very sad, but true. Tough time needs tough actions ignoring what criticism it may trigger politically or from any other section because this nation loves to be critical about everything without giving an alternative solution.





Praying hard!



The writer is senior

journalist.

