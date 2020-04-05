Bashundhara Group hands over 25k face masks to traffic police

Bashundhara Group MD Sayem Sobhan Anvir and Vice Chairman Safwan Sobhan Tasvir handing over masks to Md Saiful Haque, deputy commissioner of DMP (North traffic division) at a program on Saturday.



Bashundhara Group has provided Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) with 25,000 masks for traffic police to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.





Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of Bashundhara Group, and Safwan Sobhan Tasvir, its vice chairman handed over the masks to Md Saiful Haque, deputy commissioner of DMP (North traffic division) at a program on Saturday.





Saiful Haque said traffic police work round the clock amid the coronavirus pandemic and the masks given by Bashundhara Group will help the law enforcers a lot during the crisis.





''We are happy to provide the traffic police with these masks and Bashundhara Group is always ready to provide any assistance for police, Sayem Sobhan Anvir said.





Bashundhara Group, as part of corporate social responsibility is also set to establish a 5,000-bed hospital for treatment of corona patients. The group has also donated Tk 100 million (10 crore) to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

