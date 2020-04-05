ICRC to provide 0.5m Swiss Franc to Red Crescent Society



The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will provide 0.5 million Swiss Franc to Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) for conducting its various operations to fight and prevent the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).





Bangladesh Red Crescent Society informed that this fund would be spent for fighting COVID-19 in the country, said a press release, reports BSS. It said a grant agreement was signed today in this regard. BDRCS Secretary General M Firoz Salahuddin and ICRC Head of Delegation in Bangladesh Pierre Dorbes signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at the BDRCS Board Room on Saturday afternoon.





BDRCS officials said this fund would be utilized for providing food assistance to some 30,000 poor and destitute families who rely on daily wages. Besides, this fund would also be utilized for bringing those officials and employees under insurance coverage, who are risking their lives for preventing COVID-19.





Side by side, this fund will also be utilized for providing ambulance services to the DGHS for carrying COVID-19 patients, conducting disinfectant spray operations at hospitals, public transports and in public places, creating awareness and bearing the expenses of the volunteers engaged in restoring COVID-19 related family connections.







BDRCS Vice Chairman and IFRC Governing Board Member Dr Habibe Millat, MP, it's Deputy Secretary General M Rafiqul Islam, its International Relations and Communications Department Director M Belal Hossain and IFRC Bangladesh Head Azmat Ullah were present, among others, at the signing ceremony. Meanwhile, as part of the series of operations for preventing and controlling COVID-19, the volunteers of Red Crescent Society today sprayed disinfectant at various parts of the capital including city's Hazaribagh area.





In addition, the volunteers of the Red Crescent Society across the country are conducting various campaigns and awareness campaigns to fight COVID-19 which include - spraying disinfectant, encouraging people to maintain social distancing as well as creating awareness among them through loudspeakers and distributing leaflets.







Besides, the volunteers are also using loudspeakers to motivate people not to venture outside of their houses without much necessity.





