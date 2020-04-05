Hasan continues to distribute food items in Rangunia

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud distributing food items among the low-income people on Saturday in Chattogram. -AA





Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud continued to distribute food items among the low-income people on the fifth consecutive day yesterday at Rangunia due to outbreak of Corona virus. The distribution of food items started on March 31 under the personal initiative of Hasan Mahmud through his family organization NNK Foundation.





In helping the needy maintain social distancing, the office bearers of NNK Foundation along with Al leaders and activists of Rangunia upazila are delivering these food items to the houses of low-income people in different areas under the upazila.





The food items were distributed at Ranirhat, Gabtal, Dhamir Hat, Swanirbhar Rangunia and Shanti Niketan areas under Rangunia upazila on Saturday, reports BSS.





Engineer Shamsul Alam Talukder, Jasim Uddin Talukder, Emrul Karim Rashed, Jamal Uddin, Nasir Uddin Riaz and Bhaskar Saha were present during the distribution. Jasim Uddin Talukder of NNK Foundation said that each packet of food items weighing 10 kg contained rice, pulses, oil, potatoes and soap.







The food items are being distributed among the jobless poor families of each union of Rangunia, Jasim Uddin said. "Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said that distribution of food items will continue so that no people of Rangunia upazila goes without food," he added.

