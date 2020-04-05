BSMMU collects 21 samples for COVID-19 test





The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) fever clinic on Saturday sent 21 patients' sample to the university's laboratory for the test of the novel coronavirus, also known as Covid-19.





The results of the tests will be sent to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR), said a press release from the BSMMU on Saturday.







Meanwhile, 90 people have received treatment at the "Fever Clinic" set up by the BSMMU for treating patients with fever, cold, sneeze and cough. A total of 21 of these 90 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. Samples of the patients have been collected to test for Covid-19 at the BSMMU.





Besides, the BSMMU has launched helpline numbers to provide service to patients. People can call different departments like medicine (01406-426437, 01406-426438), surgery (01406-426439), ear, nose and throat (01406-426440), disease of the chest (01406-426441), obstetrics and gynaecology (01406-426442), paediatrics (01984-519525, 01951-820843) between 8:30am-2:00pm. According to the press release, all the outdoor departments at the medical university will remain open from 8:30am to 2:30pm every day during general holidays to provide treatment.



