PM Modi calls for solidarity in fight against covid-19's rapid spread



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking on the ninth day of a nationwide lockout, asked Indians to switch off their lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday and hold up a light in a symbolic act to "challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis".





"Listen carefully, on the 5th of April, at 9pm, turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or in you balconies, and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes," Modi said in a video address to the nation on Friday, reports Live Mint.





"This collective spirit of yours, of the nation, can be seen manifesting itself during these times of lockdown," Modi said in his third address since 19 March on the new coronavirus outbreak that has killed 78 Indians and infected 2,978.





This is the second such appeal by Modi, which seeks to leverage his popularity among Indians to enlist them in the battle against the pandemic. The strategy seems to be resonating with people, with a massive response to the earlier call for Indians to clap, blow conch shells or ring bells for five minutes on 22 March to commend the efforts of those fighting the pandemic.





The appeal comes amid criticism by Opposition parties that the lockdown, while necessary, was unplanned, resulting in more than 600,000 daily wagers and families leaving on foot for their hometowns and villages across the country.During the course of the 25 March-14 April lockdown, only essential services are allowed to function, because of which businesses have shut down and daily life has almost ground to a halt.





On Friday, the Congress party accused the Modi administration of not thinking through its ideas to contain the spread of the coronavirus.Responding to Modi's video address, Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram said the need of the hour was for the government to announce a generous livelihood support package for the poor.





"Dear @narendramodi, We will listen to you and light diyas on April 5. But, in return, please listen to us and to the wise counsel of epidemiologists and economists," Chidambaram said on Twitter. "Symbolism is important, but serious thought to ideas and measures is equally important."





Political scientists said Modi's messaging seems to be working."The prime minister is a master of communication and he has used that skill in this mission to make people feel they own this process and they are part of the process. He has the capacity to rally the people when the need arises, get them to believe what he wants them to believe," said Sandeep Shastri, pro vice chancellor of Bengaluru-based Jain University.



