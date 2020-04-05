Western media criticize China

A cartoon of the coronavirus depicted as part of the Chinese national flag is pictured in a Danish newspaper. -Getty



European and US media are certain that Covid 19 of China is a challenge for the world. They have even noticed the unholy nexus between China and WHO. Lives of many people could have been saved had China cautioned the world about Corona Virus epidemic in Wuhan. But they suppressed the deadly disease and now supplying low standard kit to various countries.







Israeli intelligence Mossad says Corona Virus has been leaked from the secret biochemical laboratories in China. However, China has denied the allegations and put the ball in America's court. But it is clear that China has suppressed the outbreak which was started in December 2019. Chinese media and medical personnel had been censored but social media could sense something was wrong.





European Sun Times has strongly criticized China so did US News and Nation Review. London Independent has termed China as completely responsible for Covid 19 pandemic like SARS.





Chinese people had started protesting after the death of Dr. Li Weng Liong of Wuhan. The Globe and Mail reported that Chinese started protesting and taking on police once the lockdown was over.







Wuhan's sky was filled up with ashes of dead bodies. Many people were not even allowed to see the faces of the deceased relatives for at least once. The whole world does not know how many people actually died due to corona. That is why China is not allowing the matter to be taken up by UN.







Moreover, Dr. Tedro, the current DG of WHO was brought by China to this coveted post. Hence Tedro is repaying the debt of China now. When corona was at its peak in China, Tedro commented that there was no proof of infection of Corona by people to people contact. However, Chinese president, during the meeting of the Standing Committee of Politbureau on Jan 7, said that he had already asked the Hubei administration to stop people to people contact.







Also, it was not clear why WHO declared corona as pandemic on 11th March, much after it declared Global Emergency on Jan 30! Why such delay Because, out of 195 countries, people of 114 countries got infected by Jan 30 and the total no of infected persons was more than 100,000 and death toll was 4000. Tedro remained silent even though Corona reached Thailand on Jan 13, Japan on Jan 17, America and Europe on Jan 22.





After India highlighted the matter in G20 summit, China has started building its image. But China is unable to hide the truth. Czech Republic paid US dollar 546,000 to Shoujen Bio Easy Technology to receive 'gift' of 150,000 Covid kits. But 80 per cent of their quality are below the mark.





Fernando Simon , Director of the Spanish Centre For Health said 70 per cent Chinese kits are of very low quality. While it takes only 10 to 15 minutes to test the virus, the Chinese kits take about 2 to 3 days for result. Hence, most of the countries are unhappy with China on Corona.





Leave Your Comments