RMG workers throng Dhaka



Thousands of readymade garment (RMG) factory workers started heading back to Dhaka from northern and southern districts on Saturday despite the countrywide lockdown potential coronavirus outbreak.





The government has shutdown educational institutions, cut off mass transports and urged people to stay indoors to contain the spread of the virus. Its efforts will face a tough challenge as thousands especially RMG workers started returning to the capital to attend work.





Health work experts have urged the government to pay attention to this sector, the second largest exporter of goods after China, to prevent a possible outbreak here since people work in close proximity to each other.People who are returning are mostly RMG workers said, "We have chosen returning to work braving coronavirus otherwise we might lose our jobs."





In Munshiganj, hundreds of people were seen crossing the Padma River by ferry and speed boats defying the risk of coronavirus spread.





Most of them said they came by microbus, motorcycle, human haulers and covered vans as public transports were suspended.People were seen using the Louhajang-Tongibari-Munshiganj-Narayanganj route for the restriction on Dhaka-Mawa Highway.





In Gazipur, defying government's instruction of staying home and avoiding mass gatherings, a huge number of people entered Gazipur and the capital from northern districts.On the other hand, hundreds of garment workers were entering the city from Mymensingh, Netrokona and Gazipur on pick-up vans, trucks and auto-rickshaws.





When they were obstructed by highway police, they got down from the vehicles and started walking.Thousands of people were seen waiting at Uthali, Aricha and Paturia Ferry Terminal bus stands for buses while the administration at the check post was forlorn in the midst of huge crowd.





The government on Wednesday extended the general holidays till April 11.Bangladesh on Saturday reported nine new coronavirus cases and two deaths. So far, the country has confirmed 70 cases and eight deaths.The global death toll from coronavirus jumped to 59,203 on Saturday.COVID-19 has so far infected 1,117,918 people around the world, according to Worldometer.





