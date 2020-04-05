PM to brief media today





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will unveil a work plan today (Sunday) to overcome the possible economic impact on the country due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). "The prime minister will announce the work plan through a press conference at 10 am from her official Ganabhaban residence," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told media on Saturday.





Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar as well as private TV channels and radio stations will broadcast the press conference live, the press secretary said.

