BB fixes 5pc LC margin for baby food import





Bangladesh Bank (BB) has instructed the commercial banks to allow maximum 5 percent letter of credit (LC) margin for baby food import on the basis of bank-client relationship to ensure sufficient supply of the essential item in the country. The central bank has given the instruction to all banks considering the ongoing situation created by coronavirus outbreak across the world, said a BB press release issued on Saturday. The importers will have to ensure the highest cautious for keeping the imported goods free from coronavirus, the release added. The instruction will be applicable till June 30.

