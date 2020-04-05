Five-year-old among latest UK coronavirus victims

A five-year-old child with underlying health conditions is among those with coronavirus whose deaths were reported in the past day, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said.





The latest figures show 4,313 people with the virus have now died in the UK - up by 708 on Friday's figure.





Mr Gove said hundreds of ventilators were being manufactured every day and more had been sourced from abroad.





People have been warned to stay at home despite the warm weather this weekend.





Speaking alongside Mr Gove at the government's daily briefing, NHS England medical director Stephen Powis said: "The sun might be out, but that does not mean you should be out."





He said there was some evidence that social distancing measures were reducing transmission, and that the latest figures suggested new cases had begun to "stabilise".





However, he stressed that there was "no room for complacency".





During the briefing, Mr Gove paid tribute to one of the youngest victims of the outbreak.





"Our thoughts today are also with the family of the five-year-old with underlying health conditions who has tragically died," he said.

