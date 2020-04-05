Mild heat wave to continue









An ongoing mild heat wave sweeping across parts of Bangladesh is likely to persist, the Met Office said Sunday.





In a regular forecast, it said a mild heat wave sweeping over Khulna division and the regions of Dhaka, Faridpur, Rajshahi and Pabna may continue.





The temperature during day and night may see slight rise.













Meanwhile, the Met Office forecast said parts of the country could see rain or thunder showers on Sunday.





“Rain or thunder showers is likely to occur at one or two places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions,” it said.





The weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, the forecast said.

