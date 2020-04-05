Coronavirus: Singair municipality under lockdown









The local administration has put Singair municipality under lockdown after a man tested positive for coronavirus.





Upazila Nirbahi Officer Runa Laila made the announcement around Saturday midnight after learning about the new COVID-19 case.





She said the patient, a resident of Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur, came to Azimpur of the municipality to attend a religious gathering of Tabligh.





A 13-member Tabligh group stayed in the area from March 24. Of them, the person with coronavirus symptoms went to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in the capital with a relative and tested positive.





Meanwhile, the other members of the group, six locals and their family members were sent on home quarantine.





Bangladesh has so far confirmed 70 coronavirus cases and eight deaths.

Leave Your Comments