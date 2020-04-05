Coronavirus: Biman cancels all flights until April 14





The Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Sunday cancelled all of its international and domestic flights until April 14 to restrict the spread of coronavirus in the country.





“All international and domestic flights will remain suspended until April 14,” said Mokabbir Hossain, managing director of the national flag carrier.





Earlier on March 21, Bangladesh cancelled all international passenger flights until March 31 with 10 countries.





On March 15, the country suspended on-arrival visas for all countries for two weeks.





Bangladesh on Saturday announced nine new coronavirus cases and two more deaths. So far, the country has confirmed 70 cases and eight deaths.





COVID-19 is affecting 206 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances. The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.





