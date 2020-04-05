Govt declares April 12,13 general holidays









The government on Sunday declared April 12 and 13 as general holidays, aiming to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Public Administration Ministry issued a notification in this regard on Sunday,.

Besides, April 14, the first day of Bengali New Year, will be added with the holidays, it said.

On March 23, the government declared general holidays from March 26 to April 4, aiming to prevent the transmission of deadly coronavirus and then extended the holidays until April 9

But kitchen markets, food shops, pharmacies, hospitals and all emergency services will remain out of the purview of the general holidays.

Another person died from coronavirus and 18 more people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday.

“Death toll from the virus infection is now nine. Eighteen more people were tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24hours, raising the number of cases to 88,” he said in an online briefing.

