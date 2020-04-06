Sale of rice at Tk 10 per kg for the poor starts

UNO Pankaj Barua inaugurated the sale of rice at Tk 10 per kg in Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila on Sunday. -AA



The sale of rice at Tk 10 per kg for the extreme poor as part of the food-friendly program announced by the prime minister has started in Brahmanbaria. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hayat-Ud-Dowla Khan inaugurated the program at Bhadughar Bazar under Brahmanbaria municipality on Sunday. District Awami League General Secretary Al Mamoon Sarker, District Food Controller Subir Nath, Sadar Upazila Food Controller Kawser Sajeeb were also present on the occasion. Besides, Sadar Upazila Nibrahi Officer (UNO) Pankaj Barua inaugurated as the chief guest the rice selling program at Machhihata Union under Sadar upazila on Sunday. Later, he opened the program in different unions including Natai North, Ramrail, Basudeb. UNO Pankaj Barua said, "Sale of rice at Tk 10 per kg has started among the extreme poor through 22 dealers in 11 unions of Sadar upazila. Some 18,586 cardholders of Sadar upazila can purchase 30 kg rice apiece every month." If irregularities are found in the sale of rice, stringent actions will be taken against the errant dealers, he warned.







---Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

Leave Your Comments