Sheuly Azad MP stands beside corona-hit people

Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly Azad MP distributing daily essentials among the corona-hit people in Sarail of Brahmanbaria on Friday. -AA



Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly Azad, an MP of the ruling Awami League from the seats reserved for women, has distributed daily essentials among the poor people who have been affected by the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus alos known as COVID-19, in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.







Some two thousand people in nine unions of the upazila got packets containing five kg rice, one kg lentil, one liter soybean oil, one kg onion, two kg potato and soap.





While distributing daily essentials to the distressed people in Chunta, Pakshimul and Aruail areas in the upazila on Friday, Sheuly Azad MP, also a member of parliamentary standing committee on land ministry, said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon all to stand beside of the affected people. We have to abide by all directions given by the government to stay safe from the infection of coronavirus."







Urging affluent people of the society to stand beside the jobless poor people, Sheuly Azad, also the joint convener-1 of Sarail Upazila Awami League, said, "I remained beside the people of my constituency in the past and will do so in future."





All ministers, lawmakers have relentlessly working in their respective areas to ease the sufferings of the affected people, she said, adding that Inshallah Bangladesh will win the fight against the coronavirus.





---AA Correspondent, Sarail, Brahmanbaria

