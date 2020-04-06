Worldwide waffling





Singapore has announced a change of direction in its fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. Schools will close and all but essential workplaces are ordered shut from next Tuesday.The high-tech island nation was one of the first outside China to discover virus infections. It had until recently been seen as a leading example of controlled and panic-free response to the pandemic. But in recent days the number of infections has leaped.







In a TV address, Friday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that "food establishments, markets and supermarkets, clinics, hospitals, utilities, transport and key banking services will remain open. But most other work premises must close. If the person can work from home, he should do so."









The 20th season of reality show "Big Brother Brazil" hit a historic milestone this week when the trio disputing the final two spots on the show's tenth eviction night lured a whopping 1.5 billion votes. The massive number of casting votes set an all-time record in the "Big Brother" franchise, licensed to Brazilian media giant Globo by Endemol Shine. Since its debut in January, "Big Brother Brazil 20" reached 159 million viewers on free-to-air Globo TV. The March 31 episode nabbed a share of 51% in the city of São Paulo and 55% in Rio de Janeiro."Thank you very much for this unprecedented voter participation on this unimaginable eviction day," said host Tiago Leifert, who interrupted Globo's regular programming to break the news.











Dwayne Johnson is teaching his daughter about the importance of washing her hands amid the coronavirus pandemic while singing a song from the Disney film in which he stars.On Thursday, the former professional wrestler shared a video on Instagram of himself and his youngest daughter, Tia, in the bathroom.In the caption, he explained that it has become a ritual in his household for the one-year old to "demand" that he sing the rap section of "You're Welcome" from Moana before he takes a shower.



In the 2016 animated film, Johnson sings the song while in character as the demigod Maui. "We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands.











More than half of Africa's 54 countries have closed their land, air and sea borders to fight the spread of the coronavirus, authorities said Friday, but fears are growing that the restrictions are delaying deliveries of critical aid.African nations have closed airports and locked down some of the continent's largest cities out of caution, but that compounds the serious problem of shortages of health items and more. The continent now has more than 7,000 confirmed virus cases.Aid organizations are now in the extraordinary situation of negotiating for humanitarian corridors in peaceful regions after at least 32 countries closed their borders, according to Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.



