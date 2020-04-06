Diner Sheshe





"The night before the hanging, while India slept -- I was in court. After trying his luck in the lower courts, AP Singh woke up the Supreme Court at 12:00 am in a last ditch attempt to save the convicts. An emergency session had been called.





I watched as he scrambled in front of the judges. He tried using old arguments, made baseless accusations and even tried to use COVID-19 as an excuse to delay the execution. At that point, I didn't even need to fight back; the court was tired of his antics and saw through them. Finally, at 3 in the morning, the judge said, 'It's time for your clients to meet with God and you need to accept that AP Singh!'





But he still couldn't accept it. Outside the courtroom, he abused Jyoti in front of the media and blamed her for the suffering of the convict's family. He asked, 'Pawan's mother is handicapped, Vinay has a young son-who will look after them?' When a journalist asked him, 'What about Jyoti's mother?', he said, 'What about her? She didn't even know where her own daughter was that night!' We didn't even bother responding- he had lost the war.





At 5:30 am that same morning, as aunty, uncle and I watched the news of the hanging at Tiharjail, we hugged each other and cried. We had finally won -- Jyoti's soul could rest in peace.





It's strange... I've never even met Jyoti, but I felt attached to her as if she was my little sister. She could have grown up to do such amazing things for the world, had she survived.





We fought for over 7 years, but we still have a long way to go, because the mentality is still the same. After they were hung, I began receiving threats on my social media handles. They abused me and said things like, 'We'll rape you worse than Jyoti'.







I don't care about those comments, but what pains me is that ever since, I've received over 500 messages from women -- some send me pictures of the FIRs they've filed to no avail and others tell me about how they've been raped, harassed or violated without any justice. I'm going to reach out to all of them to say, 'Hum chodengenahiunhe'. The fight has just begun."





Humans of Bombay, Fb



