Coronavirus cases, deaths rise across the Middle East

Baghdad remains under strict government curfew to contain the novel coronavirus, but small groups of volunteers are making food packages for needy families. -AFP





The Middle East has encountered more coronavirus cases and fatalities, with Iran recording its biggest jump in deaths. Countries are implementing tighter rules on international and domestic travel to strengthen efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, reports Arab News.





Sunday, April 5 (All times in GMT) 09:04 - Malaysia has reported 179 new coronavirus cases and four deaths, bringing total to 3,662.







08:25 - Philippine Health Ministry has reported eight new coronavirus deaths and 152 new cases. 08:22 - Palestine has recorded nine new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 226. 08:21 - Morocco has announced 41 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 960. 08:13 - Jordan said it is to use drones and surveillance cameras to monitor compliance with a nationwide curfew imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.





07:19 - More than 130 people were newly infected with the novel coronavirus in Tokyo, Japan's NHK public broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing officials from the metropolitan government.





06:31 - Morocco's King Mohammed VI has pardoned 5,654 prisoners and ordered measures to protect inmates from the coronavirus outbreak, the justice ministry said on Sunday. 06:22 - Oman has recorded 21 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 298.



06:04 - Greece has quarantined a second migrant facility this week after a 53-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus, the migration ministry said on Sunday. 03:38 - Baghdad remains under strict government curfew to contain the novel coronavirus, but small groups of volunteers are making food packages for needy families.





"What we're doing is a humanitarian duty toward society, and anyone who can afford it should do the same," said businessman, Abu Hashim.03:35 - Australian health officials said on Sunday they were cautiously optimistic about the slowing spread of coronavirus in the country but warned social distancing restrictions are to stay in place for months.





Confirmed cases rose by 181 during the 24-hour period to early Sunday, bringing the national total to 5,635, health ministry data showed. The death toll from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, rose to 34.Saturday, April 4 (All times in GMT)





19:58 - Abu Dhabi will extend the closure of entertainment destinations including commercial centers, shopping malls and cinemas until further notice, state news agency WAM reported citing the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.





19:42 - Public bus services in Dubai will be free of charge for people permitted to leave their homes during the extended sterilization period, state news agency reported citing the Roads and Transport Authority.Taxis in the emirate will also provide a 50 percent discount on fares.







17:46 - Egypt's Minister of Health Dr. Hala Zayed arrived in Italy on Saturday with a military delegation to deliver medical aid equipment, protective suits, detergents and sanitizers transported by two jets, local daily newspaper Egypt Today reported.







Leave Your Comments