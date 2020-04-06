Indonesia orders citizens to wear masks as infections rise

Passenger wearing protective face mask in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday. -Reuters



Indonesia has ordered its citizens to wear cloth face masks when going outside as the numbers of coronavirus infections rose to 2,273 on Sunday, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.





"Everybody must wear face masks. Surgical masks and N95 masks are only for medical workers, but wear cloth masks because many asymptomatic cases were found out there," Yurianto said told a news briefing. The South-east Asian country reported 181 new cases on Sunday, while the death toll rose by 7 to 198.





Indonesia's size and remoteness, puts it in a position that very few other nations face. It is made up of some 17,000 islands and islets and even in good times its healthcare system is poor, particularly in remote areas.On average there is just one hospital bed per 1,000 people in Indonesia according to the World Health Organization (WHO). China has four times as many, while South Korea has 11 times more hospital beds.





In 2017, the WHO found Indonesia had four doctors per 10,000 people. Italy had 10 times more, on a per capita basis. South Korea has six times more doctors. Last month, President Joko Widodo admitted the government had filtered information about the spread of the virus saying "we don't want to make the public panic, we don't want to cause unrest in the society".



Now that they have closed borders, they are also proposing to allow regional governments to impose lockdowns, something many have been demanding.In particular there are growing calls for a lockdown in Jakarta to try and prevent a further exodus of people as jobs are lost, when the Muslim-majority nation celebrates the end of the fasting month in May.





For now, Jakarta is the epicentre of the pandemic in Indonesia, but in recent weeks thousands of people have travelled from the capital to their homes in other parts of the country, raising the threat of infections multiplying all over the nation.But President Joko Widodo stopped short of doing that this week, saying instead, in a televised address, that social distancing rules would be implemented more firmly.





"We still want to keep economic activity alive, but everyone has to practice social distancing, physical distancing that's the most important thing," he said.But the reality is that being able to social distance is a luxury, with many people living in densely-populated neighborhoods, or kampungs, where extended families live closely together.





Schools and entertainment spots have been closed in the Indonesian capital for about two weeks, normally bustling malls are deserted and the roads quieter than usual.But public transport is still busy as the vast majority of people can't work from home.



